CBS has decided to pull the plug on its uplifting drama, “God Friended Me,” after just two seasons.
The show, starring Brandon Michael Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton and Erica Gimpel, will end with a two-hour series finale April 26, 8:00-10 p.m., according to Deadline, which also added that the creative team was given time to give the show a proper ending.
“God Friended Me,” produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, is about an outspoken atheist, Miles Finer (Hall), whose life is turned upside-down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.
Sharma plays Rakesh, Finers’ best friend and a sometime hacker, who joins him in his search for the source behind the enigmatic account. The Indian actor, best known for his debut film, “Life of Pi,” has earned accolades for his well-rounded performance. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2RDS3lN)
“While never a strong demo draw, the supernaturally themed ‘God Friended Me’ had attracted sizable audiences,” as per Deadline.
The publication noted that it was a “breakout,” ranking as one of the top three most watched new series last season with 10 million viewers, earning a Season 2 renewal. But its numbers have gone down, it added.
“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories ‘God Friended Me’ has told over the past two seasons,” Deadline quoted CBS and WBTV as saying in a joint statement. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last “friend suggestion” in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.