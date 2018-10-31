Eighteen Indian American participants of ages 12-18 and from all over the U.S. displayed their Bharatanatyam prowess during “Shivam,” a classical dance competition, held Oct. 21 at the Bristol Civic Auditorium in Bellflower, Calif.
“Shivam,” the brainchild of the Organization of Hindu Malayalees, hopes to play a major role in starting a conversation to promote and develop this Indian classical dance form in the Los Angeles area.
The lineup also included three featured performances from acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponents.
“‘Shivam’ has been fantastic, not just for me as a dancer, but also a platform for younger exponents of Bharatanatyam in the West Coast, and flawless execution in its inaugural year. One of the best parts of the competition was getting all participants to describe what they planned to perform for a minute. This is unheard of here in the U.S.,” said Gomathi Manoj, one of the featured artists for the event and also one of the judges for the competition.
Manoj, who is the artistic director of the New Jersey-based Soundarya Natya Kalalaya and has been a Bharatanatyam dancer for more than 22 years, performed a ‘Pushpanjali,’ a salutation to the gods and the dancer’s guru at the event.
From the last-minute makeup additions backstage to getting the audience seated on time before the event starts, volunteers ensured all aspects of the competition were executed without any hiccups.
“I get reminded of my school days where we used to have day-long art festivals with parents, students, teachers and volunteers moving around in an organized chaos,” said Kavitha Menon, one of the driving forces and the creative minds behind “Shivam.” “I wanted to re-create that environment here. Kids who’ve grown up in America have not been exposed to an environment where they can meet, interact and form a community of art lovers and exponents.”
What also helped spread the word was the more than $1,500 in prize money for the participants.
Urmila Vaduli was awarded first prize, while the second- and third-place winners were Sahiti Kadiyala, and Ashly Jose, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.