Indian American actor-director Divyansh Sharma, who gained recognition for his short film, “Graffiti,” has secured another project: Origins Productions has cast him in the lead role for their first feature film, “A Dream in Frames.”
In this third collaboration between the two, Sharma will be portraying the role of an Indian American actor who is trying to make it in Hollywood and who employs an ingenious gambit to secure funding for his film from the streaming services.
“Sharma is one of the most exciting, multi-talented actors working today across film and commercial work,” said Anthony Villanueva, CEO of Origins Productions.
Sharma wrote, directed and starred in the 2018, “Graffiti,” which follows a grieving spoken word artist trying to come to terms with a loss of a loved one. The film premiered at the Golden State Film Festival and has since racked up awards at more than 30 festivals, including the best actor award for Sharma at the New York Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Awards, and Delhi Shorts International Film Festival. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/334Aj73)
The New Delhi-born actor swiftly followed this breakout success with Origins Productions acquiring his short film, “Cigarettes in December,” that he wrote, co-directed and starred in. The film was declared an official selection at the 2019 Los Angeles Film Awards in July. In the film, Sharma portrays the lead role of a sexual assault survivor who is attending court ordered support group therapy and has alienated himself from others.
Origins Productions has also signed Sharma for a couple of short films, a T.V show as well as two other feature films which its plans to release over the course of the next two years.
