Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta, who has directed “The Manager,” an episode from “Little America,”an American anthology television series produced for Apple TV+, says she hopes young filmmakers will further break down the barriers that have been built up over the years.
“Little America” is inspired by real immigrant stories featured in Epic Magazine and is an ode to humanity. And the story of real-life and young Kunal Sah forms the basis of the episode ‘The Manager.’
In an email to India-West, Mehta said her direction has affected her bicultural upbringing. “I was born in India and grew up partly in a large rambling joint family home and partly in the cinema hall owned by my father in Amritsar. Our family were proud citizens of India. My grandparents were followers of Gandhi and had fought and struggled hard for the Independence of India from the British. India was home. When I moved to Canada, I had no intention of living here for any extended period of time. But now, Canada is home and if anything, my love for India notwithstanding, I now feel like an immigrant in my erstwhile homeland.
“The story of Kunal, though significantly different, comes back to the same theme – the feeling of being ‘the other’. Having experienced this firsthand, I instantly related to his story and connected with his character. And of course, that in the long run helped me make it my own while directing it.”
Mehta added, “I think I can safely guarantee laughter, tears and amazement. And that’s just the first season. Keep your eyes peeled for Season 2!”
Being the fearless director that she is, Mehta pointed out that the past controversies have not affected her other films in anyway. The anger that was a fallout of “Water” taught her the futility of that particular emotion while fighting the goon culture. “It is the stories which I feel are important to bring to light that constantly inspire me. I like to stand up for my truths and certain values I uphold and preserve my strength for showdowns, which are inevitable. We do not become who we are in isolation,” she added.
Her hope to see Indian cinema evolve lies in young filmmakers in taking the change even further to break down the barriers that have been built up over the years. Mehta mentioned the films that have tackled the LGBTQ subject, “My Brother Nikhil” and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh,” and says, “What was great about them is that they were mainstream Bollywood films and that's commendable.”
Mehta added, “The filmmaker who blows me away in the Indie scene in India is Rima Das of “Village Rockstar” and “Bulbul Can Sing” fame. “She is an original voice that is authentic, particular to Assam, and yet universal. I think Zoya’s (Akhtar) work brims with life. And Meghna’s (Gulzar) “Chhapaak” was exemplary.”
Her inspirations? “Satyajit Ray is my hero. Martin Scorsese, Jane Campion, The Safdie Brothers come to mind.”
