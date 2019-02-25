LOS ANGELES — "Period. End of Sentence,” an India-set film on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real 'Pad Man,' picked up an Oscar in ‘Documentary Short Subject’ category at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony held Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
The film, backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation and delving upon the work of real-life 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganathan.
Directed by award-winning Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is created by The Pad Project, an organization established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.
The 26-minute film follows girls and women in Hapur in northern India and their experience with the installation of a pad machine in their village. It was pitted against "Black Sheep," "End Game," "Lifeboat" and "A Night At The Garden."
"I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar," Zehtabchi said as she got up on the stage to accept the honor.
Zehtabchi and Berton accepted the award with their inspiring words. "I'm not crying because I'm on my period or anything."
A Netflix documentary, "Period...," is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like "The Lunchbox" and "Masaan." The Indian producer even got a huge shout out from the team while accepting the award.
"Guneet Monga - know that you have been empowering women all over the world fight for menstrual equality," Zehtabchi said.
Thrilled after the win, Monga tweeted: "We won! To every girl on this earth... know that you are a goddess... if heavens are listening... look MA we put @sikhya on the map."
Berton dedicated the award to her school, saying "the project was born because her students in LA and people in India wanted to make a human rights difference."
"I share this award with the Feminist Majority Foundation, the entire team and cast. I share this with the teachers and students around the worlds - a period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," she said.
Indian actors, from Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher – a gamut of Bollywood personalities took to social media on Feb. 25 to celebrate the Oscar win of "Period. End of Sentence."
Here's what celebrities had to say on Twitter:
Priyanka Chopra: “One of the most special moments of the evening...a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins Best Documentary Short! Congratulations to the entire 'Period. End Of Sentence' team, and my fearless friend Guneet Monga.”
Akshay Kumar: “Congratulations to Guneet Monga and the entire team of 'Period. End of Sentence' for winning big at the Oscars. Much needed topic of discussion and well deserved win.”
Anupam Kher: “Jai Ho to the entire team and to Guneet Monga. India-based film on menstruation wins Best Short Documentary Oscar.”
India-West adds:
Actor Rami Malek, who portrayed the role of Freddie Mercury, aka Farrukh Bulsara, in the late singer-songwriter’s biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” took home his first Oscar for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role.’
In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Malek paid tribute to Mercury, reflected on his immigrant roots and those of Mercury’s, and also made a call for diversity.
“I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown,” he said. “He was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out. And I think to anyone struggling with theirs, and trying to discover their voice: Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I’m celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this.”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story of British rock band Queen and its lead singer Mercury, who was of Indian Parsi descent. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Qw3PuY)
In related news, Ohio state Rep. Niraj Antani, who is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives, along with State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, Feb. 5 announced a bipartisan package of legislation to repeal state sales taxes on feminine hygiene products and baby diapers. The Ohio House voted in December 2018 to exempt tampons and pads from the state sales tax, but the Senate did not pick up the bill in time before the end of the legislative session, according to the announcement.
“As a conservative Republican, I am strongly in favor of tax cuts that will help Ohioans keep more of their paychecks,” said Antani. “Feminine hygiene products as well as baby diapers are medical necessities and should not be taxed.”
After its introduction, the bill awaits committee assignment for further consideration.
