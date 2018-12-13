Things are finally looking up for Aziz Ansari, with more and more fans and friends coming out in his support. Indian American model and author Padma Lakshmi, who hosts “Top Chef,” has now revealed that the Indian American actor/comedian is the one celebrity guest she’d like to visit Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” studios.
“I’m friends with Aziz Ansari and I would really like to have him on the show because of how much of a food freak he is,” Lakshmi told Us Weekly. “I basically designed a whole season of the show and everything just so he could eat better.”
Unfortunately, the “Master of None” star won’t be making an appearance on the food show, which heads into its 16th season; his former co-star Lena Waithe will be making a cameo as a guest judge, reported the publication.
And even though Ansari won’t be appearing on the food show for now, fans could enjoy his comedy at the many live shows he’s been prepping for: there’s definitely one happening close to where you live. The South Carolina native is currently readying for his North American tour, “Road to Nowhere,” which begins in Boston, Mass., February 2019 and covers 30 cities across the length and breadth of the U.S. And if you’d like to attend any of those shows, you need to score your tickets soon, since most of those shows have already sold out. (Learn more about the tour on www.indiawest.com.)
