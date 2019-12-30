LOS ANGELES – Indian American supermodel Padma Lakshmi was recently mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a New York magazine, and she had a witty but fitting response to it.
Lakshmi was associated with the New Yorker’s “celebrity cartoon takeover” issue but the post carrying her portrait on the official Instagram account of the magazine tagged Chopra instead.
Lakshmi took a screenshot of the post and shared it on her Instagram handle, writing: “Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings.”
The picture shows a black-and-white portrait of Lakshmi with Chopra’s Instagram handle. The post on New Yorker’s social handle appears to have been removed now.
Lakshmi’s post got several reactions from celebrities.
“Oh no,” wrote actress Natalie Portman, while one user said: “This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears.”
In an interview with IANS in the past, Lakshmi had expressed her happiness about Indians finding a place in the West.
“I am very happy to see many more Indian faces on TV and in the Arts and in publishing... It was hard to be an immigrant in the ‘70s and ‘80s. I am lucky that I managed to somehow find a place for myself. It is not like that I had a grand plan. There was no guarantee that I would be successful,” she said while reflecting back on her journey.
