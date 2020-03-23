New York Times best-selling Indian American author and ‘Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi’s new Hulu show, which the streaming service described as a “living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes,” will premiere on June 19.
Titled, “Taste The Nation,” the ten-episode series will see host and executive producer Lakshmi take audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today, as per Hulu.
“From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American,” said Hulu.
“‘Taste The Nation’ is a show about what connects us as Americans and as human beings,” Lakshmi wrote on Instagram March 6. “It’s a project I’ve spent years developing. We traveled across the country visiting indigenous and immigrant communities to find out what American food is today. The process was incredibly emotional and rewarding, a journey I will never forget.”
In an accompanying video, Lakshmi said she “can’t believe it’s finally happening” and that she’s excited for fans to watch it. She also shared that they’ll be visiting ten different cities over the course of the show.
The show, she said, is about “immigrants who really built this country. Generations and generations of them.”
Each episode will begin with a single dish, from family recipes passed down through generations to a popular street food, and Lakshmi explores that dish’s roots in the community—as well as how the community has evolved through that cuisine, according to Food and Wine.
