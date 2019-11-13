MUMBAI — Mumbai-based Pakistani-Afghani actress Malisha Heena Khan Nov. 12 tweeted nude images from her Twitter handle as a way of showing support to Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada, whose nude images went viral online a few days ago.
It seems like Malisha created her Twitter account just to support Rabi as, so far, she has used the handle @MalishaOfficial only to post the nude photos.
Rabi's private videos and pictures were recently leaked online and went viral. People even trolled her on social media.
According to reports, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency over the leaked content that went viral on social media platforms.
Rabi later took to Twitter and wrote: "I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favor."
Other netizens have also defended her by making #iamrabipirzada viral and posting their nudes and semi-nude photos.
Indian film director and producer Maneesh Singh has reportedly offered Rabi a role in his film "Ghairat" based on honor killings and inspired from the life of the late social media sensation Qandeel Baloch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.