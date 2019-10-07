When a gay male couple propositions their actress best friend to become their surrogate, their new arrangement creates more problems than it solves. This is the plot of Pakistani American choreographer/actor-turned-filmmaker Omar Rahim’s new film, "Agency."
The 14-minute short film, which was screened at the 2019 Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, stars Indian American actress Ami Sheth as the friend while Pakistani American actors Sadiq Samani and Saks Afridi play the couple.
“Agency” was also on the lineup of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. In the Director’s Note, Rahim recounted the inspiration behind this film. “My inspiration for writing ‘Agency’ is my community. Many of my lesbian couple friends have had children using sperm donors. Gay male friends have had children through surrogates. Some queer couple friends have adopted children of races different from their own, others have created arrangements to have and raise children together without being sexual partners,” he explained.
“The family unit as we know it has transformed, especially in cosmopolitan centers like New York. While such themes have been explored deftly in a variety of media in the U.S., I haven’t seen that many satisfying stories located at the intersection of South Asian and LGBTQ identities, especially in the context of starting and raising a non-traditional family,” Rahim added.
While describing the film as a dramedy, Rahim also noted that while the story of “Agency” could easily play out with characters of any race or ethnicity, he believed that contextualizing the narrative in the South Asian American community makes it much more specific and interesting.
An alumnus of dance theater Susan Marshall and Company, Rahim has performed at several venues, including the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Jacob’s Pillow, New York’s Joyce Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival. His stage work as a choreographer/director has been presented at Dance Theatre Workshop and Symphony Space in New York. His television credits include roles in “Person of Interest” (CBS) and “Startup” (Sony Crackle).
