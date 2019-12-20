It seems like there’s no limit to Manaal Khan’s ambitions. The nice thing is they are all directed toward social justice issues, which she cares deeply about.
Her three-year-old production film and television company, Amyale, which in Arabic means “those aspiring for infinity,” allows her to follow her passion of making sure the voices of the downtrodden and under-represented throughout the world are heard. And a Hollywood platform gives her productions the kind of global exposure they need.
“Hollywood has such a global impact,” Khan told India-West.
Her first short film, “Through the Red Doors,” which she directed while a student at UCLA, allowed the voices of women refugees forced into prostitution to be heard. It won her a spot in UCLA’s highly competitive annual film festival.
Born in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Khan’s interest in the film industry grew from watching Bollywood movies while growing up. Her mother, Shahida, loved them so much that she dressed up her daughter in fine costumes and dance at home the way they did in the movies.
Both her parents – her dad owned an information technology company, while her mother was a homemaker – commissioned singers from India to come to Saudi Arabia and do concerts for the rich expat community there.
“It was a hobby for my parents and my interest in entertainment had to have come from them,” Khan said.
Her father wanted her daughter to get the most from academia. Having her turn into a filmmaker was farthest from his mind.
But when Khan visited Los Angeles as part of a leadership program while in high school, she realized where her calling was. Hollywood beckoned.
After graduating from high school in Saudi Arabia, Khan studied at Santa Monica College for a year before she was accepted at UCLA’s film program. Upon graduating with a fine arts degree, and doing a stint at a production company as a producer, Khan realized that the only way she could tell the stories about issues she cared was to start a production company of her own. And she could do this without hiding her real identity as a Pakistani.
Asked if the transition from a conservative Islamic background, where she dressed in the abaya while in public and was chauffeured around, to the free-wheeling culture of California came as a shock, Khan quickly told India-West that the only thing she was uncomfortable about initially was the fact that you had to learn to live without domestic help and press a button to cross the street.
For the first few years, she kept making comparisons between the land she once called home and her adopted country. She concluded that strict as the policies were in Saudi Arabia, especially regarding women, people there were warmer.
Her mother was a traditional homemaker who didn’t question Saudi customs.
“I was molded in a world where I didn’t care that women couldn’t drive,” Khan said.
But now that she has lived in the U.S. for some time, and been a part of the Hollywood entertainment industry, she is certain that the multi-cultural stories she wants to tell via television and movies will provide “amazing entertainment” and shine the spotlight on issues that are important globally.
Khan is disappointed that the Academy of Motion Pictures disqualified the Nigerian movie, “Lionheart,” from consideration in the international film category because the dialogue in it was too rich in English.
“It’s extremely unfortunate that that happened,” Khan asserted, noting that in so many countries the language spoken is English.
“If Hollywood influences the world, the world needs to be properly represented,” she said.
She currently has a number of television and movie productions in the pipeline in English, Hindi, Urdu and Arabic, all of which she speaks fluently.
(0) comments
