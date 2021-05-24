Another Indian American talent is now part of “Mythic Quest,” the Apple TV + comedy which returned for a second season May 7 and follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game.
Indian American actor Danny Pudi continues to star as Brad Bakshi in the second season. Joining the madness in the second season is Indian American actor Parvesh Cheena, who plays the role of Brad’s (Pudi) brother.
The nine-episode series follows a fictional game development studio working on its latest expansion and invites viewers to remember the little details of work. The second season is full of meetings in glass-paneled rooms, team-building fist bumps and Snoop Dogg.
Pudi told The Hindu that he is excited to have one of his best friends on board, but it does not spell much fun for Brad. “You get to see his insecurities come about when Brad’s brother comes about. He is played by Parvesh Cheena whose couch I lived on when I first moved to Los Angeles. He and I did theatre in Chicago together too, so this was a wonderful experience to work with a long-time collaborator,” the publication quoted him as saying.
In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.
Pudi has also been cast in “Corner Office,” which will see him share screen space with actors Jon Hamm, Sarah Gadon and Christopher Heyerdahl. The dark comedy is the film adaptation of Swedish actor Jonas Karlsson’s existential novel, “The Room.”
An established television and film actor, Pudi, whose breakout role was on the critically acclaimed comedy series, “Community,” starred in the television series, “Powerless”; voiced Brainy in the animated film, “Smurfs: The Lost Village”; and starred in “The Tiger Hunter,” which won Best Picture at the Carmel International Film Festival.
Cheena recently starred in NBC’s ensemble comedy, “Connecting,” which follows a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.
He was part of the cast of “Family Style” Season 2, which debuted September 2020 on Stage13.com, YouTube and Facebook. Cheena was also seen in the drama, “Music,” produced by Sia, starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler.
Cheena is best known for his roles as Gupta on the series, “Outsourced,” and Sunil on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and he has voiced many characters on animated shows like Disney Junior’s “T.O.T.S.,” Disney’s “The Owl House” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots.”
