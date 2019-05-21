Cable network FX and the Peabody Awards will be airing a TV special this summer titled, “Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year,” which will feature a roundtable discussion with recent Peabody Award winners about important social issues and the power of media representation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Two-time Peabody winner and Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj will moderate the discussion.
The special — which will also feature footage from the 78th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, the report added — will explore issues such as “race, the LGBTQ experience, rape culture and multicultural representation in media today.”
Participants in the discussion include Steven Canals, co-creator of FX’s “Pose”; ESPN investigative reporter Paula Lavigne; Terence Nance, who created HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness”; and writer-director Tracy Heather Strain.
“Peabody Awards curate the best in storytelling to promote greater empathy and shift thinking about the world around us,” Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. “As such, we are uniquely positioned to demonstrate how diverse narratives reflect who we are as people. This television special, in partnership with FX, will showcase award-winning content at a critical time in public discourse, and further social conversation in meaningful ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.