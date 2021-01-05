This one came as no surprise. Indian American actress/producer Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix show, “Never Have I Ever,” is among People magazine’s 18 favorites series and mini-series of 2020.
Late last year, this 10-episodic series – which is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood and which tracks the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl – won the People’s Choice Award for the ‘Best Comedy Show of 2020.’
The show, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, began production on its second season in November. But Deadline reported Dec. 31 that “Never Have I Ever” is among the shows that have paused production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the Los Angeles county.
Ramakrishnan plays the lead role of Devi Vishwakumar, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The first season followed Devi, who having gone through hell after the death of her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and a passing paralysis of her lower limbs, returns to school in Sherman Oaks, Calif., where relationship drama ensues. Tennis player John McEnroe served as the narrator.
In Season 2, Ramakrishnan will reprise her role as Devi alongside returning cast members, including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.
New cast members in Season 2 include Indian American actors Megan Suti and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
“The Asian stereotype-busting series is equally hilarious and heartbreaking, buoyed further by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s star turn,” said People.
“Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.
Other shows on the list include “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” and “Ozark.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.