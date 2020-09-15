A coalition of the Broadway and Hollywood performing arts community and their extended community of performers, artists, writers, producers and activists around the country are encouraging people to vote for change in November.
The coalition, Just One Step for Democracy, has developed the website https://justonestepfordemocracy.com to showcase original videos and visuals from a wide array of artists expressing their feelings about our democratic ideals and telling voters why it is so crucial to take action, plan your vote and then make sure you do vote on or before Nov. 3 in national, state and local elections.
The coalition is an official partner of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote campaign, a news release said.
“This election is crucial to maintaining America’s democratic institutions, which are being threatened to a degree we haven’t experienced in a long, long time,” said the coalition’s founder and executive producer, Arnetia Walker, a respected theater, TV and film actor.
“We realized that, as a creative community, we could add our voices to the plan your vote movement by producing and distributing entertaining and inspiring messages created through spoken word, music, song, dance, and more,” Walker added.
The website also includes useful resource information on the election: how to vote by absentee ballot, online voter registration and basic civics, the release said.
Rona Siddiqui, a composer and lyricist, is among the founding members of the coalition.
Siddiqui is based in New York City. She is a recipient of the Jonathan Larson Grant and Billie Burke Ziegfeld award. She was named one of Broadway Women's Fund's Women to Watch.
Her show ‘Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan’, an autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America, had a reading at Playwrights Horizons (dir. by Raja Feather Kelly).
Other musicals include ‘One Good Day’, ‘The Tin’, and ‘Treasure in NYC’. She is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Lyric Award, Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. She has written pieces for Wicked's 16th anniversary commemoration Flying Free, 24 Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, NYC Gay Men's Chorus, and 52nd St Project, and has performed concerts of her work at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Feinstein's/54 Below, according to her bio.
Original scores include The Vagina Monologues, Middletown and The Good Person of Szechuan. Siddiqui directed music for the Off-Broadway Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘A Strange Loop’ for which she received an Obie along with the cast and creative team (Playwrights Horizons); ‘Bella: An American Tall Tale’ (Playwrights Horizons), and ‘Who's Your Baghdaddy: Or How I Started the Iraq War’ (St. Lukes Theatre).
She has orchestrated for Broadway Records, Broadway Backwards, NAMT and Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera.
A growing number of artists has enthusiastically submitted content and with election day getting closer, word is spreading that this is a great opportunity for artists to make a difference by creatively expressing why it is crucial to take action and vote, the coalition release said.
