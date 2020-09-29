The documentary, “The Way I See It,” based on the New York Times #1 bestseller, will premiere on MSNBC Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. EST, according to a press release. It is currently playing in select theaters.
The film is an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic presidents in American history, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. Souza plays himself in the film.
As the official White House photographer, Souza was “an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth,” said the release, adding that the movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.
The film has been directed by Dawn Porter, with producer Evan Hayes (Free Solo), Laura Dern, and Jayme Lemons.
