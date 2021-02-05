A new film, produced by the San Francisco Bay Area, California-based Indian American nonprofit Home of Hope, which tells the story of Kamaljeet, who suffers from hearing and speech impairment, recently won the Best Nonprofit Film award at the Muse Film Festival.
Titled, “Pingalwara -Story of Kamaljeet,” the film showcases how Kamaljeet, who suffers from hearing and speech impairment, finds a new home away from home. It sheds light on the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society in Punjab which is a “home for the homeless, a hope for the forlorn, a hospital for the sick and a cradle for the orphaned and abandoned children,” according to its website.
The film, directed by Tushar Joneja, shows how Kamaljeet – after being kidnapped and managing to escape – finds refuge in the shelter and turns her life around.
Also attached to the film as producer is HOH board member Rajesh Relan and the president of HOH, Neelam Bhavnani, as co- producer.
The film was also screened at the 2019 Home of Hope gala.
In 2005, HOH donated the gift of sign language through computer technology to the charitable organization in Amritsar. This gift, said HOH, acted as a catalyst in creating Adarsh school for the hearing impaired.
HOH further enhanced this program by partnering with the Berkeley, Calif.-based Center for Early Intervention on Deafness as part of which a team from the nonprofit organization also visited Pingalwara.
“It is this gift that has helped uplift and empower hundreds of special deaf and speech impaired children,” HOH said in a press release. “It was a moment of spiritual awakening for founder, Dr. Nilima Sabharwal, when she visited Pingalwara in 2004 and met with the children.”
“I tried to imagine what it would be like to be completely still and silent like these children who are always living in this space of silence,” said Sabharwal. “Spiritual and religious scriptures have revealed this space of silence which resides in our soul is a powerful source of divine energy and profound creativity. The children who live in this space of silence have a deep creativity compared to regular children. they are indeed special children of God.”
Recently, HOH also launched an outreach program to help the villages on the outskirts of Amritsar, said the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.