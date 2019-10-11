Every once in a while, a story comes along that not only entertains you but also makes you think deeply about pertinent issues, issues that continue to affect our lives in multiple ways but are often relegated to the sidelines. Playwright Kate Attwell’s new play, “Testmatch,” is one such story, providing new insights into colonialism, gender biases, systemic marginalization and oppression via a fun game of cricket.
“Testmatch” is part of the American Conservatory Theater’s 2019-20 season.
This thought-provoking story, which makes its world premiere Oct. 24 at the Strand Theater in San Francisco, Calif., underscores how even though the British Empire may cease to exist today, the concept of colonialism is not restricted to the bygone era; Attwell showcases how its core principles are still being used to assert dominance, and/or exploit certain strata of society.
“Testmatch,” directed by A.C.T.’s artistic director Pam MacKinnon, is a contrast of two time-traveling stories focusing on cricket, a game of strict rules, and hidden violence.
Attwell, who works between London and New York, told India-West that after reencountering women’s cricket in the U.S., she realized that the game – the rules of which were made by the British – resembles colonialism.
“It was the T20 World Cup and it felt so exciting to see this women’s sport go on to this huge international level. And fundamentally, I’m really fascinated by women’s athletics and gender and how all of those things fit together and because of the countries that play cricket and the nature of the sport, it felt like an interesting territory with which to interrogate and explore previous uninterrogated issues of Empire and colonialism and all the kinds of ways in which they haven’t been dealt with, particularly in culture,” she said.
“What’s interesting to me about cricket,” she pointed out, “is that there’s something almost mathematical about it, like a calculatedness. It feels to me like it’s systematic; it has an overall functioning system that most of the other sports don’t in the same way. I think that has to do with the initial duration of the sport, the complicatedness of all the different rules and what they mean, and because of that nature, of how it functions, in my perspective, that felt like a really useful metaphor to then be exploring other systems and other systematic problems.”
Here’s the official description of “Testmatch”: “It’s 2019 and tensions in the locker room rise during a world-class match between rival women’s cricket players from India and England, as secrets spill about relationships, influencers, and the integrity of the sport. Then in 1800 (or so), Abhi, the Number One Sepoy of the East India Co., struggles to force two bungling, cheating British administrators—absorbed in setting down the rules of cricket—to focus on the famine they have created outside the compound walls.”
Along with exploring the ever-present legacy of colonialism, the play, in part, also explores racism in the U.S. and spotlights the deep gender biases.
“The show is looking at all the different systems of control, and gender is one of the sort of the primary territories in which one group of people tries to control another group of people,” Attwell told India-West. “So, it’s doing that in a terrain in which women are not necessarily obeying the laws of femininity as they are being structured through history. They are being fierce, powerful, strong aggressive, so that’s the starting point: looking at the systems of control like femininity, gender, masculinity…”
The hard-hitting questions that “Testmatch” asks hope to make one reflect how these biases are firmly entrenched and, if we remain oblivious to their existence, they will continue to exist, she opined.
“It asks a lot of different questions; it asks you to be rigorous and to think about a lot of different kinds of dynamics within our culture and our society. It is primarily about being open to and acknowledging the structures of power that impact and influence our everyday lives and our world and the historical background to those structures of power,” Attwell told India-West.
“‘Testmatch’ is a kind of play that is lying at the intersection of questions of gender, gender politics, gender norms, misogyny, all of those things, and also questions of colonialism, racism, and how all of those things play together and have to deal with power. Like capitalism, how it controls in the way that it maintains power.”
“It’s really trying to interrogate and unpack all of that and mostly to say, if we can see these systems that play in the world, that’s the point from which we can start to unpack them and to dismantle them,” she added.
Reiterating that issues that plagued countries historically continue to resonate in today’s day and age, Attwell noted: “I feel like the way that British Empire is taught in culture, doesn’t atone for what it was, doesn’t account for the kind of devastation and the horrors that it caused. It’s about seeing history and the issues and hopefully move through them in the future. But when we deny the presence of the past and the implications of the past, I think it’s very hard to move forward.”
Equipped with a fantastic cast, the two-pronged play, sprinkled with humor, runs through Dec. 8. “Testmatch” stars Indian American actors Meera Rohit Kumbhani, Lipica Shah, Avanthika Srinivasan, Arwen Anderson, Millie Brooks and Madeline Wise.
“The play is also great for contemporary audiences as they are the drivers of the whole epic, ethic narrative. It makes you laugh; it makes you question things but it’s kind of teasing you through all of these issues, ultimately landing in quite a hard place, but it’s an entertaining show,” Attwell told India-West. “It’s an exciting play. It asks a lot of hard questions; it challenges a lot of the ways in which our history is conventionally narrativized through a very white lens. And through a lens that is just about maintaining power and control for a particular sector of people that is broadly the Western white world who were in control of the project of colonialism and, secondarily, it’s also a masculine one. All of those things intersect with one another.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.act-sf.org.
