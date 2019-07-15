After casting young Indo-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in her Netflix series, Indian American actress-producer Mindy Kaling has found her second lead.
Deadline reports that Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan has landed a series regular role opposite Ramakrishnan in the untitled series.
Ramakrishnan, said Netflix, will play the lead role of Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse in @mindykaling and Lang Fisher’s new series about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.”
Jagannathan, Deadline said, will play Ramakrishnan’s mom, Nalini.
The Universal Television project will be shot in Los Angeles, Calif.
This 10-episode series is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2JvNOqU)
Jagannathan currently has a recurring role on HBO’s “Big Little Lies” as Katie Richmond, Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) lawyer.
The “Night Of” actress is currently filming Apple TV’s drama, “Defending Jacob,” based on the 2012 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by William Landay, and the Netflix series, “Messiah.”
The “Delhi Belly” actress will also be seen on A24’s “Share” on HBO, a feature adaptation of Pippa Bianco’s prize-winning short of the same name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.