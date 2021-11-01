A very pregnant Freida Pinto married her fiance, photographer Cory Tran, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on an undisclosed date.
Pinto revealed her married status on the Oct. 20 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” as the host asked her about how wedding plans were going. “Oh excellent,” responded Pinto with a laugh. “We’re already married!”
“It’s a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding,” said the actress, who jump-started her career with the film, “Slumdog Millionaire,” and then dated her co-star Dev Patel for six years before they broke up in 2014.
“It was just going to be something pretty simple. But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it,” Pinto, 37, said of her elopement with Tran.
"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want to get stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect!" she said. "We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."
Clarkson remarked on photos of the couple. “He’s a straight up Texan,” she said of Tran, who was born in Texas to a Vietnamese family. He is an adventure photographer, social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur.
The couple announced in June that they were expecting the birth of their first child. On her birthday, the actress shared a photo of herself at the Barton Springs Pool in Austin, Texas. “Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can’t wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind,” wrote Pinto. “My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes.”
Pinto is currently the chief impact officer for Anya, an online platform offering support to women suffering from postpartum depression. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Pinto said that her Indian roots have greatly shaped her perspective and approach to motherhood in all stages, but especially postpartum.
“In my culture, the postpartum period is a very sacred time, where the mother is supported and taken care of no matter what; her job is to care for her baby and rest, while the family’s job is to take care of the mother and the household,” said Pinto.
She noted that when her mother was expecting her first-born child, Freida’s sister Sharon, her grandaunt quickly moved her to her home, so that she had time to heal and rest.
“It’s not quite like that here [in the U.S.], a culture where mothers are expected to handle this experience blindly, quietly, and quickly—sometimes going back to work only six weeks after they give birth,” said Pinto in the interview with Vogue.
Pinto’s newest film, the psychological thriller “Intrusion,” was released Sept. 22.
