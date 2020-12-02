“Priya’s Mask” is the newest edition of the comic book series featuring India’s first female comic book superhero. Set to debut Dec. 2, the new book sees Priya embark on a mission to stop the spread of Covid-19.
A symbol of strength and a force for change for girls around the world, Priya tackles the Covid-19 pandemic that has challenged the health and well-being of the world.
Released as an augmented reality comic book, the installment is paired with an animated short film featuring the voices of feminist leaders from the U.S. and India, including icon Rosanna Arquette, Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur and Sairah Kabir.
The comic book and film will be released worldwide on multiple platforms Dec. 2.
Named a ‘gender equality champion’ by UN Women, the series was created by Indian American filmmaker and founder of Rattapallax, Ram Devineni.
“Priya’s Mask” is produced by Tanvi Gandhi, Indrani Ray and Monika Samtani, written by Shubhra Prakash, with illustrations and animation by Syd Fini, Hamid Bahrami and Neda Kazemifar.
The project was funded through a grant from the North India Office of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, in coordination with the Regional English Language Office, as part of the U.S.-India cooperation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, stated a press release.
The installment will also present a debut alliance between two hugely successful female comic book superheroes from neighboring countries, with Priya collaborating with Pakistan’s female superhero, Burka Avenger, in their fight against the deadly virus.
“The virus does not understand or respect borders,” said writer Shubhra Prakash. “So this was a natural synergy between both cultural heroes.”
Voiced by Indian film actress and advocate Mrunal Thakur, Priya is accompanied by her flying tiger, Sahas, voiced by BAFTA winner Rosanna Arquette and in India by movie star Vidya Balan.
Set against the rustic backdrop of Jodhpur, India, Priya befriends 8-year-old Meena, voiced by Sairah Kabir, to show her the importance of frontline healthcare workers and instill the power of courage and compassion during this difficult time. Along with Sahas, Priya explains the importance of wearing a mask and working together to help end the pandemic around the world.
Devineni said: “It was important to understand the emotional toll the pandemic and isolation has on young people, and provide a message of hope in the comic and film.”
Devineni added that false information around the virus is creating an atmosphere of fear and speculation among citizens, making it harder to focus on the facts to fight the pandemic.
“Priya’s Mask” creates awareness about accurate health information for young audiences in India and abroad, he said.
The character of Priya, a new Indian superhero, and the original comic book series, started as “Priya’s Shakti” (2014) after the horrific gang rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012. “Priya’s Mirror” (2016) saw Priya join forces with a group of acid attack survivors, and “Priya And The Lost Girls” (2019) focused on the issue of sex trafficking.
The comic book series – which is one of the very few comic books specifically constructed to generate awareness on social perils amongst the youth community and create empathy and identification with survivors so they can pursue justice without shame – is available as a free download.
