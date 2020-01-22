Indian actress Priyanka Bose, who stars in the premiere episode of Apple TV Plus’ upcoming immigrant series “Little America,” has now become a part of a new series on Amazon.
Deadline reports that the actress is set to recur opposite Rosamund Pike in “The Wheel of Time,” Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.
Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story, per Deadline, follows “Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”
Bose has signed on to play Alanna Mosvani, a member of the same organization of powerful women as Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) — the Aes Sedai, reported the publication. “She’s renowned for both her kindness and her temper. And instead of having one Warder like Moiraine, she has two — Ihvon (Imani) and Maksim (Napier). The three of them have a complicated relationship built on love, sex and respect that welds them into a fearsome force in battle,” it said.
“The Wheel of Time” was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”).
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever, said Apple.
Bose and Indian American actor Eshan Inamdar appear in episode one of Season 1. According to Variety, the first episode is titled, “The Manager,” in which, at 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.
