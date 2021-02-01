After investing in the dating app Bumble and coding education startup Holberton School, Indian actress, entrepreneur, and investor Priyanka Chopra is now backing the online marketplace Apartment List.
Joining Chopra as investors in the San Francisco, Calif.-based company are celebrities such as singer Lizzo, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and basketball player Andre Iguodala, among others.
Chopra was introduced to tech investing by her manager Anjula Acharia, a founder and angel investor who spent time as an entrepreneur-in-residence and partner at Trinity Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, according to IANS. The two have worked together since 2010. Acharia is also among the new investors.
“We’re doing big things in 2021! Apartment List is thrilled to announce we’re upsizing our Series D round to $60M, joining forces with notable investors @priyankachopra, @Andre, @lizzo, @ARodCorp_, @dmorey and @ryantedder. Much more to come. Stay tuned!” the company said on Twitter Jan. 27.
Announcing the close of their upsized Series D round with an additional $10 million dollar investment, which brings the total amount raised to $60 million, Apartment List stated that the round was led by preeminent institutional investors, alongside notables such as Chopra.
Chopra took to Twitter to retweet the news: “Congratulations @ApartmentList, excited to be a part of your growth at a time when home has never been more important. Big things to come!” she wrote.
The funding round closed on the heels of a roller-coaster year in the rental market as the pandemic shifted how renters find their next home and highlighted the importance of technology. Currently, over a third of the U.S. population rents their home, with renters being four times more likely to move each year over homeowners, highlighting the rental category’s massive size and growth potential, according to the company.
“We’re thrilled to close our Series D round with the support of such respected, diverse and notable investors,” said John Kobs, Apartment List CEO and founder. “Continuing our mission to help renters find a home they love and the value they deserve, we are looking forward to expanding our reach and providing renters with a personal concierge in their pocket.”
Apartment List hosts over 5.5 million units on the platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.