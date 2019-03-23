LOS ANGELES—Amidst the rumors of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's feud, there are new reports which claimed that everything is fine between the two.
"All the rumors that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true," eonline.com quoted a source saying.
Earlier it was reported that Priyanka Chopra was upset with Markle for skipping her wedding to singer Nick Jonas.
The two actresses were friends, and Chopra was a guest at Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May last year. But the Duchess of Sussex declined to attend Chopra’s wedding in December.
Apparently, the "Quantico" star too declined to attend Markle's baby shower in February.
The source added: "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently. Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."
