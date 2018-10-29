NEW YORK—Priyanka Chopra's friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with pop singer Nick Jonas here.
Held on Oct. 28 night, Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in an ivory Marchesa dress paired with nude colored stilettos and a Tiffany & Co. choker. She was seen standing next to silver colored balloons which read: "Bride."
The photograph was shared by Mimi Cuttrell, who styled Chopra for the bridal shower and captioned it: "The bride... The brighter version for everyone. "Priyanka Chopra... (Sorry I was too excited when I posted the first picture).
The actress, 36 shared a photograph of herself on her Instagram stories while getting her hair and make-up for the celebration.
She captioned it: "My girls are in town! Any reason to party. Pre-wedding celebrations."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort in December.
The two got engaged in August in a traditional Roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.