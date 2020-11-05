LOS ANGELES, Calif. – “Desi Girl” Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth here Nov. 4 with her singer husband Nick Jonas.
The “Baywatch” actor took to Instagram to share two pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations from her U.S. home with the “Sucker” singer. In the photos, Chopra was looking stunning in a simple red sari paired with a golden blouse.
The former Miss World finished off her look with drop earrings, sindoor and a tiny bindi. In another picture, she can be seen curled up in her husband’s arms.
“Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Nick Jonas,” she captioned the post.
Jonas also shared a post on his Instagram profile and wrote: “Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home.”
Chopra married Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.
