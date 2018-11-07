AMSTERDAM — Ahead of her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas, actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette here with a pajama party with her girl gang, including actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra, heiress Isha Ambani and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.
Chopra shared a few pictures from the party on Instagram. She is seen posing in pink pajamas in the picture.
“Payjamas are cool... bride squad. Payjamas and heels,” she captioned one of the photos.
Chopra was in Amsterdam over the weekend to celebrate her pre-wedding festivities.
Chopra and Jonas are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December. The two got engaged in August in a traditional ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.