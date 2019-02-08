NEW YORK — Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds here Feb. 6 and said it will be followed by a similar launch in three other countries.
Chopra took to Instagram to share the photographs, where she also opened up about the entire process of how it was all done.
In Instagram stories, she said that the process began six months back, and shared clips showing the team of Madame Tussauds taking her measurements and working together to get the statue done in a perfect way.
She then shared an image where she is posing with the statue, with the caption: “My New Twin.”
In the figure in New York, she is seen wearing a red flowing gown, bringing back memories of her iconic look at the 2016 Emmy Awards. It also has a bit of sparkle as the figure also sports a replica diamond wedding ring.
“Coming to other locations soon... Four figures – U.K., Australia, Asia coming up! Thank you to the Madame Tussaud’s team,” she posted.
The other statues will be launched in London, Sydney and Asia.
