NEW YORK — Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honored with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.
She was felicitated with the award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball here Dec. 11.
"I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life,” Chopra posted on Instagram.
"Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support," she wrote.
Congratulating his wife, Nick Jonas said that he is proud of her.
"I am proud of who you are and the good you've brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love," Nick wrote.
On the film front, Priyanka was recently seen in the Hindi film "The Sky is Pink.” She is currently shooting for Netflix's "The White Tiger" along with RajKummar Rao.
Chopra was also recently honored at the Marrakech Film Festival.
"To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakech Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude," she posted on Instagram.
Along with the emotional post, she posted several pictures in which she can be seen holding the trophy.
For the special gala, she chose to wear an ivory sari.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.