WASHINGTON – Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now been listed by Variety amongst one of the top contenders for the 'Best Supporting Actress' category at the Oscars next year.
The “Baywatch” actor may take home the prestigious Academy Award for her upcoming Netflix film, “The White Tiger.” Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. Her character in the film is something fans have never witnessed her doing before and is already being touted as one of the best so far.
For the unversed, Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions of the upcoming Oscars, which will now be held April 25, 2021. Chopra Jones is being listed with the likes of Meryl Streep, Han Yen-ri, Kristin Scott Thomas and Olivia Colman, amongst others.
An inspiration for several young women, the 38-year-old actor also came forward to support businesses run by inspiring women in different parts of the world amidst the pandemic. The superstar was once quoted saying, "When women are financially empowered, they can transform families, communities and countries."
Netflix is producing “The White Tiger” in association with Mukul Deora and Chopra Jones will also serve as an executive producer.
