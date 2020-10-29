The Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to have slowed down Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been attached to another film production, it was reported Oct. 27. Chopra Jonas is reportedly slated to star opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in “Text For You,” which is being pushed by Screen Gems and will be directed by Jim Strouse.
“Text For You” is a Hollywood remake of the German language film, “SMS Fur Dich.” The film was considered a box office hit after it opened in Germany in 2016. ‘SMS Fur Dich’ was an adaptation of Sofie Cramer’s novel of the same name.
Chopra Jonas is expected to portray a woman whose fiancé has unexpectedly died. She copes with her loss by sending text messages to his old cellphone. That cellphone, it turns out, was re-registered to a new user, who, by coincidence, also lost his partner to death. The two eventually meet and form a bond, but they struggle to start their own relationship due to an inability to let go of the past.
No word on when the film would begin production – the ongoing pandemic could mean filming might not start for a while.
“Text For You” is the fifth upcoming film to star Chopra Jonas in some capacity. The former Bollywood star is reportedly slated to be in “The Matrix 4,” “Citadel,” Netflix’s “The White Tiger” and “We Can Be Heroes” (to be directed by Robert Rodriguez).
Three of the original cast members of “The Matrix” trilogy – Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith – will star alongside Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris and others in “The Matrix 4.” The film is expected to release in December 2021.
Ramin Bahrani is set to direct the film adaptation of “The White Tiger,” a dark comedy about classism in India. The film is set to star Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav alongside Chopra Jonas.
Netflix will also be releasing “We Can Be Heroes,” the Rodriguez-helmed kids superhero flick. The film reportedly stars Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, and Akira Akbar, among others.
The Russo Brothers reportedly announced Chopra Jonas would be one of the headlining actors of “Citadel,” alongside Richard Madden. The film is slated to release on Amazon Studios. “Citadel” is a spy series, with producers expected to release versions of the title in India, Italy and Mexico.
