Priyanka Chopra, now a bonafide international star, is usually the one giving interviews. But now a new show on YouTube will have the actress take a seat on the other side of the table.
Chopra took to Instagram to announce the launch of a new YouTube original series called “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” which she will be hosting herself.
The 36-year-old actress used the viral #10YearChallenge, in which people are posting then and now photos, to make the announcement.
The challenge, she said, got her thinking about the past ten years of her life… “So much has changed!” she wrote. “Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.”
Chopra went on to add that she has decided to feed her curiosity by starting a journey where she will meet some extraordinary people. “I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing,” she wrote.
She has already introduced the first two guests to her 35 million followers on Instagram: Olympian Simon Biles and American rapper and actress Awkwafina.
While introducing Olympic gold medalist gymnast Biles, Chopra said: “She packs a punch, what I admire most about her is her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything.”
Introducing her second guest, Awkwafina, known for her role in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Chopra wrote alongside a selfie: “Doing K-town with @awkwafina the only way to do it!! Check out my stories to let us know what your rap name would be and be a part of my upcoming @youtube Originals special #justonething.”
As far as work in Hollywood is concerned, Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film, “Isn’t it Romantic,” that releases Feb. 13. In Bollywood, she is expected to resume filming for Shonali Bose’ s “The Sky is Pink” soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.