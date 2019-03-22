LOS ANGELES — Indian actress Priyanka Chopra said she enjoys “sexting” with her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas when they are apart.
The 36-year-old actress married her 26-year-old beau in December 2018, and she also said they like to share racy images with each other to keep the spark alive when their work keeps them away from each other.
Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” she was asked by the host if she believed “in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart,” and she immediately replied: “For sure.”
Chopra also said that she has helped her husband with “manscaping,” but explained it was just the back of his head, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: “No - once, I did once. Just his fade, back there.”
The star was later grilled on their wedding, and was asked to choose which of Jonas’ famous brothers got them the best gift to celebrate their special day.
She added: “Well the good thing is, Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine, and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in.”
Meanwhile, Chopra previously revealed the key to a long-lasting relationship is “trust” and “respect.”
