LOS ANGELES — Actress Priyanka Chopra is said to be upset with her friend and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for skipping her wedding to singer Nick Jonas.
That’s the reason she bailed on Markle’s star-studded baby shower in New York, reports pagesix.com.
The two actresses were friends, and Chopra was a guest at Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. But the Duchess of Sussex declined to attend Chopra’s wedding to Jonas in December.
“Priyanka was crushed,” said one source.
That’s why, the “Quantico” star declined to attend Markle’s baby shower last week at the Mark Hotel in New York. Serena Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted the shower, with attendees such as Gayle King.
It was reported that Chopra was “bogged down” here with meetings about a book she is writing, but sources believe the real reason is that Markle hurt her feelings by not coming to her wedding.
A source told Us Weekly that Markle didn’t attend Chopra’s wedding because of her pregnancy.
“Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes,” said one source.
“Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her, and didn’t respect their friendship.”
A spokesperson for Chopra declined to comment, but a source close to the former Miss World said: “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”
