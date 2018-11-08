Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is approaching sooner that you’d think.
The Indian actress and the American pop star stopped by the Beverly Hills, Calif., courthouse last week and filled out the paperwork to obtain a marriage license, according to The Blast.
The couple plans on taking the license with them to India for their wedding in December and then eventually filing the license in the U.S. to make the marriage official in both countries, added the publication.
Over the last two weeks, the actress has been super busy with her pre-wedding celebrations. And fans have been witnessing those events virtually, on Instagram. One look at Chopra’s official account, where she has been posting stunning pictures of her dreamy bridal shower held at Tiffany & Co. in New York followed by a glamorous bachelorette party in Amsterdam, she appears all geared up for her impending wedding.
While a wedding date hasn’t been confirmed, the two, who solemnized their relationship with a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony in August this year, will reportedly get married at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, at the end of this year.
An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were planning to get married early next year, “but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018. Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they’ve met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”
The source added that the couple doesn’t want to wait any longer.
“For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don’t see the appeal in waiting too long,” according to the source.
While work commitments force Chopra to shuttle between Mumbai and Los Angeles, the couple may put down roots in the Los Angeles area. Jonas splashed out $6.5 million on a swanky home in Beverly Hills right before he proposed to Chopra. The mid-century modern five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on 4,129 square feet. TMZ calls the pad an “architectural masterpiece” that features “expansive canyon views, a floating guest wing, and an extended wood terrace that wraps around the swimming pool.”
