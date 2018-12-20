MUMBAI—After a lavish wedding in Jodhpur and extravagant reception in Delhi, newlywed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have hosted a gala reception for the media here after getting back from their honeymoon in Oman.
Bigg Boss contestant Ali Quli Mirza and designer Neeta Lulla were also part of the festivities.
The actress and her singer husband threw the bash at the JW Marriott hotel on Dec. 19. They would be hosting one more of these gala events for friends and family on Dec. 20.
Chopra was in a blue Lehenga-Choli from designer Sabyasachi. Her hair was styled in a bun with just the right amount of glitter. She looked every bit regal, while Nick Jonas looked dapper in a neat suit with black shoes.
The couple made for some adorable photographs as they just could not stop giggling and being cute.
They had tied the knot in the Umaid Bhawan Palace and had two wedding ceremonies – a Christian and a Hindu – amid family and close relatives.
Nick Jonas, who was in the US after their honeymoon, flew in for the Mumbai reception.
Priyanka Chopra will soon return to the sets of "The Sky Is Pink" to complete its shoot. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
