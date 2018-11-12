With Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas inching closer and closer, more details are emerging about the upcoming nuptials.
For starters, the Indian actress and the American musician will be tying the knot Dec.1 at the fabulous Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, home of the erstwhile Jodhpur royal family and currently the world’s sixth-largest private residence. The palace includes a hotel with 347 rooms, and a museum.
The Sun reports that the couple will take part in a whole week of festivities leading up to their nuptials.
A source close to the couple told the news outlet that the pre-wedding events, which will all be in India, also include a Christian ceremony.
“They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap,” the source told The Sun. “There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindu pre-wedding events.”
The 36-year-old actress has reportedly chosen long-time friend and film producer Mubina Rattonsey to be her maid of honor, while Jonas recently announced on Instagram that his groomsmen include his brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas, as well as his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker and Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.
The source told The Sun that Jonas will wear ivory and Chopra will be in red, while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2017.
The couple, who got engaged on Chopra’s 36th birthday in July, formalized their relationship with a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony in Mumbai in August.
The two stopped by the Beverly Hills, Calif., courthouse last week and filled out the paperwork to obtain a marriage license, according to The Blast.
