NEW DELHI—Actress Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film "Isn't It Romantic" will release in India on streaming platform Netflix instead of having a traditional theatrical release.
According to a statement issued on Jan. 31, the romantic-comedy, also featuring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on Feb. 28 in India.
"Isn't It Romantic" tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of a yoga ambassador.
"I had so much fun doing it," Chopra said while promoting her film on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this week.
"It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that's awesome. I would do anything to support that," she added.
"Isn't It Romantic" will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada – where it will open in theaters.
