Netflix is developing a sequel to “We Can Be Heroes,” which stars a robust ensemble cast of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jones, Pedro Pascal, Adriana Barraza, Christian Slater and Yaya Gosselin, among others.
In this Robert Rodriguez-helmed kids superhero flick, when alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents — and the planet.
Chopra plays the villainous role of Ms. Granada, the kids’ nemesis.
In the film, when the superheroes are kidnapped, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Chopra). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.
According to Variety, Netflix made the announcement about the sequel along with its holiday viewership numbers. According to the streamer, the movie, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership during Christmas week. Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, Variety reported, “the title recorded first place on the top 10 kids overall list in 88 out of 93 countries and reached the top 10 for all films in all countries across the globe.”
“We Can Be Heroes” is also projected to have 44 million households choose to watch in its first 28 days.
Chopra took to Twitter to share the news.
“Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix,” she wrote.
Chopra will be seen next in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger,” which she has also executive produced. She is currently shooting for “Text For You,” developing an untitled comedy with Indian American actress-producer Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on “The Matrix 4” and Russo Brothers’ spy series, “Citadel.”
