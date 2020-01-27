LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Priyanka Chopra might not have made the best dressed list at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but her choice of outfit certainly made sure that all eyes were on her.
Chopra, who accompanied her singer husband Nick Jonas to the 62nd annual awards ceremony held Jan. 26 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., wore an embellished white Ralph and Russo gown that plunged well below her navel. Sleek, side-parted straight hair, a dangling pair of earrings and a stud on her belly button rounded out her look.
The pink and white diamonds worn by the 37-year-old were by the New York-based Schwartz and totaled one million dollars, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The Jonas Brothers, who were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sucker,” attended the gala with their respective partners.
The “Quantico” star also paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the show.
She painted Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on one of her nails.
Before the show, Chopra honored Bryant on Instagram, writing,
“He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other families and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #ripmamba.”
