LONDON – Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on April 11 stunned fans with her red carpet look for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards 2021.
The “Baywatch” actor took to Instagram and posted pictures in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous, acing the fashion game for the prestigious event.
The pictures show the “Isn’t It Romantic” actor in a fish-cut black dress with a plunging neckline and an accentuated fabric across the waist in the shape of a butterfly. The actor looked charismatic as she donned a minimal makeup look and aced the red lip color. The long dress put the actor's toned figure on display, as she seemed all set to present an award at the award ceremony. Chopra tied her hair in a neat bun.
On the red carpet, she stunned in another look, wearing a cropped open blazer and white harem pants.
For the unversed, the “Fashion” star’s film, “The White Tiger,” that she has co-produced and acted in, was competing in two categories.
The lead actor of the film- Adarsh Gourav- was nominated for the best actor in a leading role award. The film, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, also received a nomination for director Ramin Bahrani in the adapted screenplay category.
Earlier, Chopra had announced Oscar 2021 nominees along with husband-singer Nick Jonas.
On the work front, she is currently shooting for the spy series, “Citadel.” It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of “Avengers” fame.
The actor has finished shooting “Text for You” with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Chopra will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She also has “Matrix 4” and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.