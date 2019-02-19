Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has put her weight behind the India-set documentary, “Period. End of Sentence.,” which is nominated for the ‘Best Documentary Short’ at the 91st Academy Awards.
Chopra appears in a public service announcement campaign featuring the high school students of Oakwood High School in Los Angeles, Calif., where The Pad Project and the film’s creation began. The PSA, released Feb. 13, also features Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan.
The Guneet Monga co-produced short documentary is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation, while delving into the work of real life ‘Pad Man’ Arunachalam Muruganathan.
Chopra also took to Twitter to show her support for the film directed by award-winning Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.
“So inspiring to see the impact of young girls from opposite ends of the world coming together to make Period. End of Sentence. You can watch this Oscar-nominated short documentary now on @Netflix,” she wrote.
The film is created by The Pad Project, an organization established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School and their teacher, Melissa Berton.
The film shows the story of girls and women in Hapur in northern India who didn’t have access to pads, which lead to health problems and girls missing school or dropping out entirely. But when a sanitary pad machine is installed in the village, the women learn to manufacture and market their own pads, empowering the women of their community.
They name their brand “FLY” because they want women “to soar,” stated a press release, adding that their flight is, in part, enabled by the work of high school girls half a world away, in California, who raised the initial money for the machine and began a non-profit called “The Pad Project.”
After discovering that girls in their partner schools abroad — in countries as far reaching as India, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone — were leaving school at an alarming rate just after they started to get their periods, because of a severe lack of access to sanitary products and the shame associated with their periods, they wanted to take action.
After a number of fundraising efforts, they ultimately managed to purchase a locally-manufactured machine – created and produced by Indian inventor Muruganatham – that can produce sanitary pads for an entire rural village.
Aware that their efforts could have a greater impact by sharing this journey on a more amplified scale, the girls produced the documentary that they hoped would encourage others to join this philanthropic effort.
They also established an official 501c3 nonprofit to continue elevating awareness about period-shaming and to raise funds to provide pad machines in other areas where a need is identified around the world.
Watch the PSA featuring Chopra and the high school students here:
