LOS ANGELES – Actress Priyanka Chopra will be essaying the role of spiritual leader and Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next project.
The actress opened up about her project, which she is also producing, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
"I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela, who is this guru who originated from India," Chopra said in a video clip, which surfaced on the Internet Jan. 30.
"She was his right-hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don't know if you've heard of him. It was amazing. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce," she added.
The story of Ma Anand Sheela gained popularity after the success of the documentary "Wild Wild Country,” which charted the growth of Osho's (Acharya Rajneesh) community from India to setting up a cult in Oregon in the U.S. It highlighted the role that Sheela played in the growth of the community, and its downfall.
She appeared on the talk show to promote her Hollywood movie, "Isn't It Romantic,” which also stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson.
