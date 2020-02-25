“Wild Wild Country,” the six-part Netflix docu-series based on the life of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, also known as Osho, turned out to be a massive hit. Now, another streaming giant is hoping to recreate the same magic with a film on Ma Anand Sheela, Osho’s right-hand woman, who gained fame after featuring in that film.
Deadline reports that the film starring Priyanka Chopra as Ma Anand Sheela, a guru who allegedly perpetrated what is called the largest bio-terrorist attack executed on U.S. soil, has been set up at Amazon Studios. Barry Levinson will direct.
Chopra has been working on this project for quite some time. In an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2019, she described Ma Anand Sheela as a “devious” figure.
“She was his right-hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America,” she said.
Ma Anand Sheela was the personal secretary and a fearless disciple of Osho, who attracted thousands of followers to his ashrama headquartered in Wasco County, Oregon, from 1981 to 1985.
The Netflix documentary showcased how Rajneesh’s followers spent over $125 million to build Rajneeshpuram, a 64,000-acre utopia, complete with a hospital, schools, restaurants, a shopping mall, and their own airport which made the locals very uncomfortable. They also allegedly tried to tilt the results of county elections in their favor by bringing in homeless people onto the ranch. She was also accused of infecting local restaurants with salmonella, resulting in the largest biochemical terrorist attack on the U.S. soil.
According to Oregon Live, Ma Anand Sheela ultimately served two years and five months in prison for attempted murder, arson, immigration fraud and food poisoning. After being granted parole, she later settled in Switzerland.
Chopra’s upcoming projects include the new “Matrix” movie at Warner Bros., Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix film, “We Can be Heroes,” and Amazon’s spy series, “Citadel.”
