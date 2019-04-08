After appearing in Amy Poehler and Indian American filmmaker Aseem Batra’s NBC comedy, “I Feel Bad,” in 2018, Indian American actress Punam Patel is back at the network.
The Florida native, best known for her series regular role on ABC Family’s workplace comedy, “Kevin from Work,” has a new comedy pilot in store at NBC.
Deadline reports that Patel has been cast as a series regular opposite Kenan Thompson and Andy Garcia in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot, “The Kenan Show,” from Universal TV.
Written by Jackie Clarke and directed by Chris Rock, “The Kenan Show,” according to the report, “centers on a newly widowed dad (Thompson) determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law, Percy (Garcia), a retired police officer, become more involved in their lives.”
Patel will play Erica, Kenan’s loyal friend and co-worker.
Thompson, Clarke and Rock will serve as executive producers with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer for Broadway Video.
In the meantime, Patel is gearing up for the release of her new Netflix show, “Special,” which arrives on the streaming platform April 12. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Ke5c3C)
