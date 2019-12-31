Punam Patel, who won an Emmy nomination for her role in Netflix’s “Special,” is obviously returning for round two.
Deadline reports that the streaming service has ordered an eight-episode second season of the Emmy-nominated comedy series, created by and starring Ryan O’Connell.
In this coming-of-age series, a young gay man with cerebral palsy branches out from his insular existence in hopes of finally going after the life he wants.
Patel stars as Ryan’s lovable work BFF, Kim, in this series inspired by O’Connell’s memoir, “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.” Kim is someone who is extremely supportive of Ryan and is always happy to lend an ear every time he wants to discuss life and family issues.
Patel excitedly shared the news on Instagram with a combination of celebratory emojis. Several Indian American actors, too, in emojis, celebrated the news with her on Instagram. Notable among them are Sarayu Blue, Nik Dodani, Vinny Chhibber and Sujata Day. Actor Britney Young of “Glow” fame also sent shared her excitement, writing, “Woohoo!!!!!!!! Can’t wait!!!!!!”
O’Connell’s semi-autobiographical comedy earned four Emmy nods this year, including ‘Outstanding Short Form Series.’
Patel was nominated in the ‘Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series’ category.
O’Connell has also written the series and executive produced it.
Jim Parsons, Eric Norsoph and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers for That’s Wonderful Productions.
