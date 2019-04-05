Why be normal when you can be special? Netflix’s new show, “Special,” is a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants.
Indian American actress Punam Patel stars as Ryan’s lovable work BFF, Kim in this coming-of-age series supported by none other than “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons.
The offbeat comedy is based on series creator and star Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.” O’Connell also serves as executive producer alongside Parsons.
“After years of dead-end internships, working in his pajamas as a blogger and communicating mostly via text, Ryan eventually figured out how to take his life from bleak to chic and began limping towards adulthood,” according to Netflix.
“I was in the closet about being a gay and I was in the closet about being disabled,” Ryan announces in the trailer. “And now no more closets.”
In the trailer, which gives a glimpse into the heartfelt and witty show, Kim is shown as someone who is extremely supportive of Ryan and is always happy to lend an ear every time he wants to discuss life and family issues. In one of the sequences, she seems to draw parallels between his life and hers, saying, “Sometimes I just feel like as a non-skinny, non-white girl, I gotta work overtime.”
“Special” premieres April 12.
The Florida native, who was a series regular on ABC Family’s workplace comedy, “Kevin from Work,” was most recently seen on TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything,” Freeform’s “Alone Together” and NBC’s “I Feel Bad,” which was headlined by Indian American actress Sarayu Rao.
In 2015, during her first series regular role of Patti on “Kevin from Work,” the writer-actor told India-West that she landed the gig shortly after moving to Los Angeles to be a part of the 2015 CBS Diversity Showcase, an annual event that provides diverse performers from across the country with a platform to get recognized by industry professionals.
After her audition for “Kevin From Work” went well, the producers decided to make Patel a series regular. (Read the interview here: https://bit.ly/2VjoJ3X)
Before coming to Los Angeles, she was a resident ensemble member at Chicago’s Second City Theatre, where Patel starred in and wrote critically-acclaimed shows such as “Apes of Wrath” and “A Clown Car Named Desire.”
Watch the trailer for Season 1 of “Special” here:
