LOS ANGELES — Utopia Distribution has announced the digital domestic release of “Minor Premise,” a film narrating the story of a reclusive Indian American neuroscientist. The film stars Sathya Sridharan as Ethan, the film’s protagonist and main character. Also starring in the film is Purva Bedi.
“Minor Premise” will premiere at the virtual Fantasia Festival on Aug. 26; the film’s domestic release will follow soon thereafter, according to a report in Deadline: Hollywood.
A synopsis of the film on Internet Movie Database, or IMDb.com, states “Minor Premise” is about a reclusive neuroscientist who attempts to “surpass his father’s legacy” by becoming “entangled in his own experiment” and pits “ten fragments of his consciousness against each other.”
Sridharan, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, launched his on-screen acting career in 2014 as an NSA technician on an episode of “Madam Secretary.” He also appeared in the television film “Foursome,” television series “The Blacklist,” film “Bikini Moon” and television series “Prodigal Son.”
The Dramatic and Theatre Arts graduate of Washington University (St. Louis) and acting alumnus at New York University first acted professionally in 2010, when he debuted on the stage. His theater credits include “Faster Than the Speed of White” at New York’s Wonderhorse Theatre; “Hapgood” at Williamstown Theatre Festival Nikos Stage in Williamstown, Massachusetts; and “U.S. Drag” at Chelsea Theatre Works in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Other stage credits include “An Ordinary Muslim,” “India Pale Ale,” “Wives” and “The Winter’s Tale.”
He is also starring in the comedy short, “The Big Ask.”
Sridharan was nominated for the Indie Short Fest’s “Best Ensemble” award – alongside fellow actors Annapurna Sriram, Matt Hopkins, Anya Krawcheck, Haley Rawson and Wass Stevens – for his role as Sergio in the television comedy miniseries, “Coup.”
Bedi, meanwhile, has made several appearances on television, but is also known for her lead role in “American Desi.” The Indian American actress also appeared in the films “Green Card Fever” and “Cosmopolitan,” in addition to roles on the television series “Gossip Girl” and “House.”
Eric Schultz makes his debut as a film director with “Minor Premise”; the film was written by Thomas Torrey and Justin Moretto.
One of Utopia’s most recent releases was “American Dharma,” a documentary following the career of Steve Bannon, the political strategist who worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 run for the White House.
Utopia Distribution is a film acquisitions, sales and technology company, using a “filmmaker first” approach and direct-to-consumer experience to create revenue and monetization opportunities for its library, according to reports.
