MUMBAI — “Midway” is a Hollywood movie that pays homage to the brave men who fought the Battle of Midway during World War II. As a whole, it gives audiences an insight of the courage it takes for every soldier to fearlessly go into battle.
Honoring such leaders and soldiers, PVR Pictures organized a special screening for the Defense Forces in Mumbai and invited its respected officers and commanders, along with their families, to grace the occasion. The film was screened two days before the official worldwide release of the film, making it a truly exclusive experience.
Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd., said, “What our freedom struggle is to us Indians is what the Battle of Midway was to the Americans. A movie that talks about the brave and intelligent men who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds and lost their lives needs to reach every person in the country. By honoring our nation’s Army men, we wanted to take it a notch higher and salute their courage and determination.”
An Army officer commented, “The movie connects to each and every soldier who has felt the pressure of combat, and the rush of adrenaline in such conditions. The message that sound leadership can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat is conveyed in an extremely vivid fashion in the movie. The special screening by PVR Pictures for defense personnel is deeply appreciated.”
