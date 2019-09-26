Come October, Indian actress Radhika Apte will begin work on an ambitious project.
The “Sacred Games” star has been cast as a series regular alongside Australian actor Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!”) in Apple’s international drama series, “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling novel, reports Deadline. The cast is led by Charlie Hunnam (“Pacific Rim”).
Written by Eric Warren Singer (“American Hustle”), “Shantaram,” as per Deadline, tells the story of “Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.”
Roxburgh will play Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingalem, who works for the Australian Federal Police, while Apte will play Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers, the publication added.
Apte is known for her work in films like “Padman” and “Andhadhun” and Netflix series like “Lust Stories” and “Ghoul.”
Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.
The series is expected to start production in Australia and India in October with a $5 million tax incentive from the Australian government, said Deadline.
The series is produced by Anonymous Co
